Free summer meals offered to Fayette County students

Free meals for Fayette County students will be available June 9-July 21 at several locations. Pickups will be offered between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays on rotating basis at five elementary schools. Meals will be distributed at Spring Hill Elementary for the entire summer period; at Crabapple and Burch Elementary June 9-16; and at Cleveland and Kedron Elementary June 23-30. Students from any school can receive takeout meals at any of the scheduled locations but must be age 18 or under to be eligible, or 21 and under if they have a disability.