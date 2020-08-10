Breaking News

Fayette schools launch class readiness campaign

Fayette County's public schools are asking for community compliance with measures aimed at keeping coronavirus levels under control. Courtesy FCBOE
Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County | 24 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County is asking its community to prepare for the start of the new school year on Aug. 17 by getting on board with a plan to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Its “Winners Together” campaign, including a baseball-themed mascot, urges students, parents and staff to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, wash their hands often and disinfect surfaces frequently. Anyone not feeling well should stay home, and get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms arise or if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The county has posted a public service announcement at www.fcboe.org, and is encouraging those outside the school system, including businesses and churches, to promote public safety measures that can slow the spread of the virus.

Schools are scheduled to reopen in person on a limited schedule based on grade levels, and full-time virtual instruction is also available. The Board of Education noted at its July 27 meeting that those plans could change at individual schools or county-wide if local coronavirus cases increase.

