Fayette schools launch class readiness campaign

The county has posted a public service announcement at www.fcboe.org, and is encouraging those outside the school system, including businesses and churches, to promote public safety measures that can slow the spread of the virus.

Schools are scheduled to reopen in person on a limited schedule based on grade levels, and full-time virtual instruction is also available. The Board of Education noted at its July 27 meeting that those plans could change at individual schools or county-wide if local coronavirus cases increase.