Fayette public safety radio upgrades near completion

The SPLOST-funded overhaul includes repairs and improvements to seven current sites and the installation of additional towers and equipment shelters in Tyrone and in eastern Fayette along Hilo and Mud Bridge Roads. The “looped microwave” network will integrate fire station alerts with the 37 tornado warning system sirens.

The county has purchased 277 mobile radios for use in public safety vehicles, and another 424 portables ones that will be carried by officers. Twelve new StarGate dispatch consoles are being installed in the radio room and emergency operations center.