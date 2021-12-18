Hamburger icon
Fayette public safety radio upgrades near completion

Three more 911 communications towers (in red) are being added to Fayette County's emergency network. Courtesy Fayette County
Three more 911 communications towers (in red) are being added to Fayette County's emergency network. Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Fayette County is nearing completion of its new public safety radio system, including three more transmission towers. The Board of Commissioners received an update on the project from 911 Communications Director Katye Vogt earlier this month.

The SPLOST-funded overhaul includes repairs and improvements to seven current sites and the installation of additional towers and equipment shelters in Tyrone and in eastern Fayette along Hilo and Mud Bridge Roads. The “looped microwave” network will integrate fire station alerts with the 37 tornado warning system sirens.

The county has purchased 277 mobile radios for use in public safety vehicles, and another 424 portables ones that will be carried by officers. Twelve new StarGate dispatch consoles are being installed in the radio room and emergency operations center.

Overall, the new system will support eight public safety agencies throughout the county. Equipment installation is due to be completed in January; system optimization and coverage testing will begin in February, with final crossover to the new network scheduled for June.

