Fayette County schools resume weekly COVID tallies amid new cases

The first week of classes at Fayette County schools ended with 35 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and another 207 individuals currently quarantined as a result of possible on-site exposure. The school system has resumed its weekly reports of cases and quarantines, which are posted on Friday afternoons at www.fcboe.org. Of the positive virus cases reported among students on Aug. 6, eight occurred at McIntosh High School and seven were reported at Starr’s Mill High. Four cases were found at both Peeples Elementary and Whitewater Middle. The rest were single cases at 11 other schools; nine schools had no reported cases.
Only one staff member, at Burch Elementary, was among the positive cases, although three others there were quarantined. The highest number of quarantined students, 61, was at Whitewater Middle, followed by 32 at Starr’s Mill and 30 at McIntosh. Fayette County does not currently require students to wear masks except on the school bus (per federal law) but has continued with increased sanitation measures and some social distancing requirements.