Fayette County schools resume weekly COVID tallies amid new cases

The first week of classes at Fayette County schools ended with 35 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and another 207 individuals currently quarantined as a result of possible on-site exposure. The school system has resumed its weekly reports of cases and quarantines, which are posted on Friday afternoons at www.fcboe.org. Of the positive virus cases reported among students on Aug. 6, eight occurred at McIntosh High School and seven were reported at Starr’s Mill High. Four cases were found at both Peeples Elementary and Whitewater Middle. The rest were single cases at 11 other schools; nine schools had no reported cases.