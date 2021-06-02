Fayette County schools offer free online learning activities

Parents of elementary school students in Fayette County can download free educational activities for supplemental summer learning. The activity calendars are offered by Fayette County Public Schools in English and Spanish, with ideas for fun things to do each weekday following themes of Math Monday, Outdoor Tuesday, Science Wednesday, Thinking Thursday and Family Fun Friday. Six levels of activities are tailored to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Most involve readily available household materials or outdoor adventures, while others have links to online resources or apps that enhance the lesson.