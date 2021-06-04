Fayette County school board debates residency checks

Members of the Fayette County Board of Education have differing opinions of whether to spend thousands of dollars and staff time verifying the residency of all students this fall. At the board’s May 24 meeting, student services director Audrey Toney reviewed the system’s efforts to make sure all enrolled students actually reside in the county. The last such process was done in 2017 with emails, phone calls and sometimes personal visits to parents to document residency; unverified students were withdrawn. Toney said 101 students out of the currently enrolled 20,008 have unverified addresses, and 1,833 address changes occurred this school year.