Fayette County previews back-to-school procedures

Fayette County previewed its back-to-school protocols at Inman Elementary School on Tuesday. Principal Louis Robinson and members of the staff stood in for students, who will be arriving back to class on Aug. 17. They walked through the arrival, classroom, lunchroom and departure procedures, all of which will include social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Approximately two thirds of the county’s students will be attending classes two or five days a week, depending on grade level; the other third opted to use online-only instruction. All students and staff will be required to wear face masks, which will be provided as needed. Parents will receive instructions about all new procedures. Robinson said, “We’re going to learn a lot the first week.”