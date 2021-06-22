Fayette County chooses redistricting firm amid criticism

Fayette County’s hiring of a law firm to draft new voting district maps drew complaints at the Board of Commissioners’ special called meeting on Thursday afternoon. The agenda stated only that the board would “discuss the redistricting process in Fayette County with Attorney Bryan Tyson,” and included no public comment period or mention of a vote. However, following a presentation by Tyson, of Taylor English Duma LLP, the board voted 3-1-1, with Charles Rousseau opposed and Eric Maxwell absent, to retain the firm on an hourly billing basis.
The new district boundaries will be based on 2020 U.S. Census data, whose delayed release due to the pandemic will require expediting the process to meet 2022 election deadlines. County Administrator Steve Rapson said the cost would likely be between $36,875 and $45,625.
Rousseau said he objected to the vote being taken without public input or competitive bids. Some attendees voiced their displeasure with the proceedings, and confronted members of the board after they adjourned.