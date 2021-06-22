Fayette County chooses redistricting firm amid criticism

The new district boundaries will be based on 2020 U.S. Census data, whose delayed release due to the pandemic will require expediting the process to meet 2022 election deadlines. County Administrator Steve Rapson said the cost would likely be between $36,875 and $45,625.

Rousseau said he objected to the vote being taken without public input or competitive bids. Some attendees voiced their displeasure with the proceedings, and confronted members of the board after they adjourned.