Fayette County board approves committee appointments

Danny England was reappointed to the Planning Commission for a term expiring in December 2023. James Oliver was approved to fill an unexpired term on the Planning Commission, replacing the late Al Gilbert, as well as for a subsequent full term that ends in December 2024.

On the Zoning Board of Appeals, current chair Marsha Hopkins was reappointed and will serve through December 2023. Luis Matta was chosen to replace Mark Lethbridge as the Fayette representative on the Joint Development Authority of Coweta, Fayette and Meriwether counties, for a term that ends in December 2024.