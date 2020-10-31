Fayette agencies part of major gang investigation

A year-long investigation of gang activity that began in Fayetteville and involved numerous law enforcement agencies has culminated in several dozen indictments and arrests. Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference on Oct. 28 in Atlanta that described how the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and a dozen other agencies, including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department, collaborated to investigate crimes in Fayette, Upson and Spalding counties that occurred between May 2014 and September 2020.
As a result, 46 people were indicted on charges of racketeering, drug trafficking, firearms possession, aggravated assault, murder and other offenses. Of those, 25 have been arrested and 21 are fugitives being sought by police. They will be prosecuted in Upson County by Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder.
Officials said the gang activity was linked to the Rollin 20s Neighborhood Bloods. Fayetteville Police Chief Scott Gray said, “We will attack these illegal enterprises with all of our partners to bring them to justice.”