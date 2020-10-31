Fayette agencies part of major gang investigation

As a result, 46 people were indicted on charges of racketeering, drug trafficking, firearms possession, aggravated assault, murder and other offenses. Of those, 25 have been arrested and 21 are fugitives being sought by police. They will be prosecuted in Upson County by Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder.

Officials said the gang activity was linked to the Rollin 20s Neighborhood Bloods. Fayetteville Police Chief Scott Gray said, “We will attack these illegal enterprises with all of our partners to bring them to justice.”