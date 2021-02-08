X

Appointees approved for Fayette County committees

Three of Fayette County's commissioners will serve on local water, health and retirement committees. Courtesy Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County finalized more local committee confirmations at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 28. Jim Poff, a former Clayton County water system employee with 35 years of operations experience, was chosen from among two applicants to serve on the Water Committee. Poff will finish an unexpired term this year as well as serve a subsequent full term that ends in December 2025. He replaces Bill Holland, who resigned last October.

Several commissioners nominated themselves or each other to serve on county committees as well. Chairman Lee Hearn volunteered to serve on the Water Committee; Edward “Edge” Gibbons agreed to another term on the Board of Health; and Eric Maxwell accepted a nomination to serve on the Retirement/Pension Committee. Poff’s confirmation was unanimous; no vote was required for the commissioners’ appointments.

