Dunwoody Memorial Day ceremony is May 29

Credit: Paul Ward Photography

Credit: Paul Ward Photography

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
54 minutes ago

A Dunwoody Memorial Day ceremony will be held 10-11 a.m. May 29 at the Veterans Memorial, Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody in tribute to fallen U.S. soldiers.

The event will include an invocation, patriotic music and a guest speaker, Major General William B. Dyer III from Dunwoody, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve 108th Training Command.

Retired U.S. Army Major Joe Seconder will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dunwoody Police Deputy Chief Michael Carlson, a retired captain from the Georgia National Guard, will introduce a moment of silence.

Rabbi Brian Glusman of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, based in Dunwoody, will present the invocation and benediction.

Dunwoody Idol contestant Grace Jacob will sing the National Anthem.

Revitalization of the Dunwoody Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park will begin this summer.

Carolyn Cunningham
