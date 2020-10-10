Children learn to volunteer with The Packaged Good

This past year, volunteers made more than 6,000 care packages and personalized colored notes with the nonprofit’s partner organization sinvolved in helping others in need.

Working around the pandemic, the nonprofit shifted to Packaged Good @ Home for children and their families to remain involved in helping others in need.

“We chose to cancel in-person events to ensure the safety of our community, but continue to inspire children and their families to give back by offering virtual and at-home projects,” said Ilana Tolk, a volunteer who serves on the nonprofit’s executive board.

Keeping the involvement active, a variety of activities were offered. Colored and personalized cards were given to first responders. Highlighting community heroes - a UPS driver, teacher, police officer and an ER doctor - children had the opportunity to listen to them and ask questions through a Zoom series.

Partnering with centers, charities, and families, cards were made for local nursing homes, additional care packages made for more than 3,500 at-risk students and lunches made for residents at Mary Hall Freedom House, the volunteer noted.

“Although we have had to pivot from in-person events, we have continued on our mission to deliver impact to the community while helping to create the next generation of Do-Gooders,” Tolk added.

Information: events@ThePackagedGood.org, Facebook.com/ThePackagedGood

