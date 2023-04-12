X

Tucker seeks comments during Spring Fling on April 15

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tucker city officials will host what they call a community engagement opportunity from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker.

Comments are requested on the city’s five-year update for its comprehensive plan.

An informational booth will be present throughout the Spring Fling event for Tucker residents to give their input and learn more about the update.

Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling will include opening day baseball games, carnival activities and a candy dash.

For more information, visit tuckerga.gov or facebook.com/CityOfTucker.

