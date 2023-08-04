Tucker forms public works department

Tucker’s new public works department has taken over roads, maintenance and stormwater from DeKalb County.

Following the Tucker referendum and vote to assume responsibility for roads, maintenance and stormwater management from the county, the city’s 2023 millage rate was raised recently to pay not only for the city’s parks but for this new department.

Containing two parts, the first was a reduction of the portion of the city’s millage rate that covered the parks from .848 to .784 mills.

The second was an addition of 1.5 mills to pay for the new public works department for a total millage rate of 2.284 mills.

This change resulted in an overall 191.33% increase in property taxes.

While the rate is a significant jump, the increase is “far below the maximum of three mills that voters authorized during the referendum,” according to a city statement.

The property tax increase is accompanied by a tax reduction paid to DeKalb County since Tucker residents will not be “double dipping” by paying both the city and the county for these services, the statement added.

See more information at tuckerga.gov/newsletter_page_T54_R907.php.