Ramp closures scheduled for Transform 285/400 project

As indicated in the map above, SR 400 SB ramp to I-285 WB will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, July 30 until the traffic switch is complete on Saturday, July 31. The detour will also route motorists to I-285 eastbound for return access to I-285 westbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road (Exit 29).

New Collector-Distributor Lane Opening

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will open a new collector-distributor lane on I-285 westbound from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Roswell Road on 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 (or earlier). The new CD lane will also serve as the exit ramp from I-285 westbound to Roswell Road, which will require motorists to make their exit decision much sooner.

Motorists on I-285 westbound desiring to exit at Roswell Road will need to merge on to the CD lane between Peachtree Dunwoody Road and SR 400. Motorists who miss this exit will have to exit at Riverside Drive (Exit 24) and get back on I-285 eastbound to access Roswell Road. There will be a slip ramp to get back on I-285 westbound from the CD lane.

Pacing may be required for crews to safely complete the traffic switch. Advanced signage will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration. Motorists should also pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.