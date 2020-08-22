Hidden History: Family of DeKalb lynching victim marks 75th anniversary of his death

Neither he nor anyone else in the family was aware that Porter Turner had been memorialized at the Equal Justice Initiative’s Lynching Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, or that the DeKalb NAACP had petitioned the County Commission to include his name on a marker at the county courthouse.

That marker, bearing Turner’s name alongside Reuben Hudson, attacked by a lynch mob in Redan in 1887, and two “unknowns” feared dead after an 1892 confrontation at a Lithonia stone quarry, was installed in May.

The marker was installed earlier this week. Credit: Courtesy Credit: Courtesy

About a dozen family members drove to Montgomery to visit the lynching memorial and see the DeKalb monument bearing Turner’s name up close. They laid a purple wreath on top of a second monument, a replica on the same property that, according to plans, one day will also be installed outside the DeKalb courthouse.

Druid Hills residents and historians have conducted additional research and are working on a plan to install a second marker close to the site of Turner’s death.

The current owners of the home where he died, who also had no idea that a dark day in DeKalb history ended at their address, gave his family permission to collect soil from their yard. They filled three glass jars with the reddish-brown dirt.

One went to Montgomery, DeKalb officials kept another, and a third remains at the home of Leland Scott Jr., Turner’s grandnephew. He retrieved it and showed it off to the relatives on the Zoom. Then Scott spoke to them about the importance of family and the fragility of life.

“Our lives cannot be bought, paid for, purchased nor extended indefinitely,” he said. “We all have been given one life, and that’s a life to live on purpose. We need to consider what those purposes are.”

Stone markers hang high at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. The markers recognize recorded lynchings that took place in Georgia and other Southern states. TIA MITCHELL / TIA.MITCHELL@AJC.COM

Explore Effort in DeKalb County seeks to honor black victims of lynchings