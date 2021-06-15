Dunwoody seeks public input on two sidewalk projects

There are two alternatives each for the proposed projects on Dunwoody Road and Vermack Road. Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Funding for both projects has been included in the 2021 budget.

“These projects continue our work toward the goal of creating a continuous network of sidewalks on all arterial and connecting roadways,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “We’re looking to the community to provide feedback on which options they prefer and why.”