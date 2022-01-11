Dozens without homes after early morning fire at DeKalb apartment complex

A fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex displaced 10 families early Tuesday.
DeKalb fire crews responded to the Sierra Village Apartments, located at 2008 Oak Shadow Drive near Chamblee, about 2:20 a.m. and were met with flames coming from the rear of the buildings, fire department spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Firefighters quickly evacuated the apartments.
No injuries were reported, but at least 30 people were displaced as four units sustained significant fire damage and two others had smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Daniels said.
The Red Cross is helping displaced families with immediate emergency needs, such as shelter, food, clothing and personal care items. Only 10 days into January, Georgia Red Cross volunteers have responded to 83 home fires across the state and the number continues to grow, according to the organization.
The Red Cross is encouraging the public to practice fire safety by testing smoke alarms monthly and practicing a fire escape plan. More tips on heating and cooking safety can be found at the organization’s website.
About the Author