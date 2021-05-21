Doraville Library receives large donation of multilingual books

This effort was spearheaded by Councilman Gerald Evans, who worked with Baker and Taylor to secure the books at no cost to the city. These books include children’s books, how-to books, novels, and more. They will be used in the Doraville Library and Little Free Libraries throughout city parks.

“Doraville is one of the most diverse cities in the country and that should be reflected in our library,” said Councilman Evans. “I am thrilled that in my short time as city councilman so far, I can help bring these new resources to our community. And this is only the beginning as well - we’re expecting hundreds of additional books in the coming weeks. I cannot wait for the library to reopen so that everyone can enjoy them.”