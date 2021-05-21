Doraville Library receives large donation of multilingual books

The Doraville Library recently received 14 boxes of new books from Baker and Taylor in a variety of languages, according to a press release.
This effort was spearheaded by Councilman Gerald Evans, who worked with Baker and Taylor to secure the books at no cost to the city. These books include children’s books, how-to books, novels, and more. They will be used in the Doraville Library and Little Free Libraries throughout city parks.
“Doraville is one of the most diverse cities in the country and that should be reflected in our library,” said Councilman Evans. “I am thrilled that in my short time as city councilman so far, I can help bring these new resources to our community. And this is only the beginning as well - we’re expecting hundreds of additional books in the coming weeks. I cannot wait for the library to reopen so that everyone can enjoy them.”
“Baker & Taylor is delighted to support Doraville Public Library with diverse titles for their reopening, including Spanish language titles, Asian culture books and graphic novels,” said Amandeep Kochar, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Baker and Taylor. “We pride ourselves on being a trusted source for all physical and digital content needs within the library and look forward to our continued partnership with Doraville.”
The library at 3748 Central Ave, Doraville is currently open by appointment only and plans to reopen fully in late spring.
Information: doravillega.us