DeKalb’s oldest citizen honored at 109

She is known as “Honey Bea” at her former residence, Antioch Manor, because of her willingness to do anything and everything for everyone whom she encounters.

Her daughter Karen Green said, “My mother has been an inspiration to so many and continues to inspire others every day.”

“Ms. Mackins is a true testament to the power of purpose and inspiration, and we are proud to celebrate this historic milestone on Ms. Mackins’ 109th birthday in DeKalb County,” said Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

Information: bit.ly/3TKGwQc