DeKalb’s oldest citizen honored at 109

At 109, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County's oldest citizen. Her birthday was celebrated recently at her church, Antioch A.M.E. Church in Stone Mountain. (Courtesy of Antioch A.M.E. Church)

At 109, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County's oldest citizen. Her birthday was celebrated recently at her church, Antioch A.M.E. Church in Stone Mountain. (Courtesy of Antioch A.M.E. Church)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

On her 109th birthday, Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins received recognition recently by her church and DeKalb County as DeKalb’s oldest citizen.

Antioch A.M.E. Church in Stone Mountain hosted the program.

When asked her secret to long life, Mackins replied, “You have to ask JC,” according to a DeKalb County statement.

Her daily exercise routine involves at least two 20-minute aerobic exercises on her indoor exercise bike.

Mackins said she firmly believes that her mission is to help someone as long as she is able to help someone, the statement added.

She is known as “Honey Bea” at her former residence, Antioch Manor, because of her willingness to do anything and everything for everyone whom she encounters.

Her daughter Karen Green said, “My mother has been an inspiration to so many and continues to inspire others every day.”

“Ms. Mackins is a true testament to the power of purpose and inspiration, and we are proud to celebrate this historic milestone on Ms. Mackins’ 109th birthday in DeKalb County,” said Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

Carolyn Cunningham
