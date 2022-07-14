DeKalb Symphony Orchestra benefit is on July 17

A benefit for the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will be held from 3-4 p.m. July 17 at Dunwoody Baptist Church Chapel, 1445 Mt. Vernon Road, Atlanta.
Alexander Wasserman will perform a solo piano recital.
Wasserman, assistant professor of piano at Reinhardt University in Waleska, maintains a private piano studio.
His program will include Brahms’ Intermezzi, Op. 117 and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition – along with commentary - and an extra musical treat or two.
VIP host tickets cost $150, including preferred seating for two and allowing the DSO to provide tickets for families otherwise unable to attend.
Hosts will be listed in the afternoon’s program and in all DSO concert programs throughout the 2022-23 season.
Donations are partially tax-deductible.
General admission tickets are $30 per adult and $10 per child.
Group rates are available.
To purchase tickets, call 678-891-3565 or go to bit.ly/3I8O4a4.
Based in Tucker, the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra was established in 1964.
For more information, email dso@DekalbSymphony.org or visit DeKalbSymphony.org/about-us.
