Chamblee has new director of economic development

Laura Linman will serve the city as the new Economic Development Director, assuming the position immediately.

Linman joined the City of Chamblee in 2017 as the city’s first Business Outreach Coordinator, where she routinely met with current and prospective business leaders to help ensure the city fostered an environment where businesses could thrive. She also was primarily responsible for creating and implementing a business retention program and often supported recruitment efforts to bring additional business to Chamblee.