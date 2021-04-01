Chamblee has new director of economic development

The City of Chamblee recently announced that is has a new Economic Development Director, according to a press release.
Laura Linman will serve the city as the new Economic Development Director, assuming the position immediately.
Linman joined the City of Chamblee in 2017 as the city’s first Business Outreach Coordinator, where she routinely met with current and prospective business leaders to help ensure the city fostered an environment where businesses could thrive. She also was primarily responsible for creating and implementing a business retention program and often supported recruitment efforts to bring additional business to Chamblee.
Prior to joining the city, Linman served as the project finance analyst for the Iowa Area Development Group, a business and community development organization for more than 220 member-owned electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, and independent telecommunication companies throughout the state of Iowa.
She is originally from North Carolina and received her Master’s in Public Administration from East Carolina University.
As Director of Economic Development, Linman will continue to develop, promote, and implement plans, programs and policies to attract and retain business and industry to the city.