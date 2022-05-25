Amphitheater opens at Rainbow Park

Funds were allocated from the DeKalb Department of Community Development, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and the 2001 and 2006 park bond.

The venue will seat 1,000 patrons and provide the community with outdoor concerts and movies in the park.

“I am grateful for everyone that helped to make this vision come to life, and I am confident the amphitheater will be an exciting place for the community to enjoy,” said Cynthia Benefield, interim division manager of Cultural Affairs, in a statement.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist with DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@DeKalbCountyGa.gov.