Amphitheater opens at Rainbow Park

A new amphitheater has opened in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs hosted the official grand opening of the Rainbow Park Amphitheater on May 14 at Rainbow Park, 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur.
Guest artist was Grammy Award-winning musician and Broadway actress Jennifer Holliday.
“We are thrilled to add Jennifer Holliday to the lineup of this show and overjoyed to open up for the summer season. The park’s staff diligently worked to have the amphitheater completed and are beyond excited to see various talented artists grace the stage,” said DeKalb Parks Director Chuck Ellis in a statement.
The construction cost for the project was $1.7 million.
Funds were allocated from the DeKalb Department of Community Development, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and the 2001 and 2006 park bond.
The venue will seat 1,000 patrons and provide the community with outdoor concerts and movies in the park.
“I am grateful for everyone that helped to make this vision come to life, and I am confident the amphitheater will be an exciting place for the community to enjoy,” said Cynthia Benefield, interim division manager of Cultural Affairs, in a statement.
For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist with DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@DeKalbCountyGa.gov.
