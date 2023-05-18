2 Breakthru Houses being built in Decatur for women in need

For 49 years, Breakthru House has served low-income women and their children by providing a long-term residential program to empower women to achieve recovery.

Taylor Morrison Division President Rick Carruthers said, “The Taylor Morrison team is very enthusiastic about volunteering to lead this important project and excited that our trade partners are so willing to donate labor and materials. We jumped at this chance to give back in such a unique and meaningful way.”

Construction at Breakthru House will consist of demolishing an existing house to build the two new houses at an estimated value of more than $1.6 million.

Over HomeAid’s 20-plus-year history, projects like this average a 50% in-kind donation rate - a substantial cost savings that can be reinvested into life-changing programs that help people.

Founded in 2001, HomeAid Atlanta is a nonprofit organization, with a mission to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement and education.

Building, renovating and maintaining facilities for nonprofits serving people experiencing homelessness, HomeAid has completed greater than 170 construction projects for victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more, using connections with building industry professionals and community organizations.

As the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, HomeAid also provides essential items like diapers, wipes and hygiene products to those affected by homelessness.

Learn more at HomeAidAtlanta.org.