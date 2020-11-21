Welcoming aging with an aloha spirit

Extension is the key to responding to the “golden years” and empowering those in the community.

“The Ahola day club, an adult respite along with the care, support groups, wellness and education programs is a really big piece to ATA,” the founder said.

Classes are broken up into one-hour chunks. Seated exercise, music, art, trivia, Bingo, cooking, stress management and technology are among the offerings.

“Many of the things we are providing, are also therapeutic your entire life, not just in aging. And sometimes it’s about reminding that we need to be more playful,” she noted.

Taking a proactive approach, their educational programs run the gamut, from “Aging 101” for middle schoolers and up - extending to presentations on wills and trusts. “You don’t know what you don’t know,” Reed said.

With the expanded life expectancy, Reed said they are seeing grown children who have never encountered a parent with limited capacity, such as a hip replacement or diminished vision asking ‘What do I do?’

Care partner support group opportunities are offered including Parkinson’s support groups.

People wait for the services but Reed says, “Be proactive rather than reactive, and now is a really good time.”

For more information, visit https://alohatoaging.org or call 770-722-7641.

