Survey on regional transit fare due by Jan. 15

A survey by Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) is being offered until Jan. 15 to determine transit travel preferences.
The ATL’s 15-minute survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/ATLFarePolicySurvey.
ATL staff are developing a unified, regional fare policy to be implemented among the dozen transit operations in the Atlanta region.
This survey will determine the basis for transit fares throughout the region as well as how fares are collected and paid, with a focus on benefiting customers, according to an ATL statement.
Public input in this process is critical to develop an effective and equitable regional fare program that works for both customers and operators, the statement added.
The ATL survey is designed to understand how ridership will change based on changes to the cost of riding transit.
Information: cobbcounty.org/transportation/cobblinc