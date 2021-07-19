Smyrna to consider Hilton hotel, 300-unit apartment development

The Emerson Center would be a $125-million undertaking on 8.7 acres at 2800 Spring Road near the intersection of Ga. 41 and I-285.

RASS Associates, the Roswell developer behind the project, plans to build an eight-story Hilton with 188 hotel rooms, an eight-story multi-family complex with 300 apartments and a parking garage with 546 spaces. The development will feature over 37,000 square feet of retail space for restaurants and shops.