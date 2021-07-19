Smyrna to consider Hilton hotel, 300-unit apartment development

Smyrna city leaders are considering a massive mixed-use development poised to bring a new hotel and hundreds of apartments near the Battery Atlanta.
The Emerson Center would be a $125-million undertaking on 8.7 acres at 2800 Spring Road near the intersection of Ga. 41 and I-285.
RASS Associates, the Roswell developer behind the project, plans to build an eight-story Hilton with 188 hotel rooms, an eight-story multi-family complex with 300 apartments and a parking garage with 546 spaces. The development will feature over 37,000 square feet of retail space for restaurants and shops.
City Council is expected to vote Monday on rezoning for the mixed-use development and annexation for 7.1 acres of property included in the plans. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2800 King St. SE.