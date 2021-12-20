Smyrna issues statement condemning ‘racist theme’ of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin as city moves toward demolition

Smyrna’s City Council will vote, likely next month, on the task force’s recommendation to demolish. If councilmembers uphold the panel’s decision and no outside organizations agree to relocate the cabin, it would seal the fate of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, which celebrated its 70th anniversary this month.

The building, situated at Smyrna’s welcome center along Atlanta Road, is a replica of the original Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, which operated for over 50 years on Campbell Road. The current version, which includes the front porch and entryway from the original structure, is owned by Smyrna’s Parks and Recreations Department.

It had been used for small events before the city’s chief building inspector condemned the aging facility in April, deeming it unsafe and uninhabitable. It would’ve cost more than $500,000 to rehab the old building, according to one contractor’s estimate. The cost to demolish will be about $56,000.

City officials said some local historical societies have inquired about becoming keepers of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin. Any groups interested in taking over the building and moving it to off city property can contact Kelly Brown, Smyrna’s purchasing manager, at 678-631-5406 or email her at kbrown@smyrnaga.gov.