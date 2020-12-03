Smyrna hosts an abundance of Christmas events

A cornucopia of Christmas events is planned by Smyrna Parks and Recreation.
Among them are:
- Santa Visits. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16. $10/Smyrna family. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be traveling to the homes of registered Smyrna residents. They will spend about 10 minutes at each home. Children will have the opportunity to take a picture with Santa, give him their Santa letter and receive a goody bag. Estephania Antunez at 678-631-5392 or eantunez@smyrnaga.gov
- Christmas Drive-in Movies. 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4 (full) and 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. Watch “Home Alone” on Dec. 4 and “Home Alone 2” on Dec. 18. Everyone will be expected to stay in their vehicles. Registration will open for the Dec. 18 movie on Dec. 14. Smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19670/953
- Adventures of Parky the Elf. Dec. 4, 11, 18 and 23. Find him around the Smyrna parks. Clues will be posted at facebook.com/recreateSmyrna, asking for help to find Parky. The person who finds Parky must take a picture of it at the park, submit the picture on Facebook and return your Parky picture to the Smyrna Community Center for a prize.
- Optimist Santa House at Aunt Fanny’s Cabin. 2-6 p.m. Dec. 5, 13 and 19. Donations for photos are requested. 2875 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Bring your wish list. Contactless pictures will be taken on the porch this year. This event is cosponsored by the city of Smyrna and the Smyrna Optimist Club. Pet photos are allowed. No registration is needed. smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19669/953
- Facebook Posts at facebook.com/recreateSmyrna. Throughout December, find different holiday ideas. These posts will include arts & crafts with pictures and material needed, family activities and much more. Families will be given the opportunity to share pictures on the page.
- Bright Nights: A Community Celebration. Smyrna residents, who decorate for the holidays, will be asked to submit their addresses to go onto an interactive map. This map will be shared for everyone to drive around and enjoy their holiday lights. Submit to https://arcg.is/mSunu.
- Park Photo Ops. During December, city staff will place different photo ops at the city’s parks for residents and visitors to take selfies or family photos.
Information: 770-431-2842, Smyrnaga.gov