Kennesaw firefighter rescues puppy trapped in storm drain

Fire truck No. 8 responded and heard the puppy whimpering from the bottom of the storm drain. As that crew was trying to spot the dog, they disturbed a nest of yellow jackets that stung several firefighters multiple times. The crew tested the air pressure in the drain and prepared the scene for Squad 16, which specializes in heavy rescues in confined spaces.

When they arrived, Simone climbed down the storm drain and fetched the dog.

“I came up with an idea to put the puppy in some sort of a harness, and it ended up being that we didn’t need the harness,” he said. “I got down there, the puppy was happy to see me. Just pretty much jumped into my arms. So I I grabbed her and just climbed up the ladder with her.”

Firefighters turned the rescued puppy over to Cobb County Animal Services. They closed the manhole to the sewer drain.

Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt confirmed that the puppy was reunited with its owners. They could not be immediately contacted for comment. Animal Services did not disclose their identities, citing privacy concerns.

Comments commending Simone and the firefighters for rescuing the puppy have poured in on Facebook.

“It was already a good feeling, especially with everybody that has come out and commented, said what a great job we’re doing here,” Simone said. “And then to hear that the puppy actually got back to the owner, that’s just got to be amazing for them.”