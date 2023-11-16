BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-85 northbound in DeKalb

Honor a veteran by sponsoring a wreath

Credit: Wreaths Across America

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

The Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation is participating with Wreaths Across America by sponsoring remembrance wreaths to honor fallen soldiers at the Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Ave. NE, Marietta.

Nov. 28 is the deadline to purchase wreaths.

The Wreath Ceremony will begin at noon Dec. 16 followed by the placement of the wreaths.

For each of the fallen soldiers, their names will be said aloud.

Dec. 16 is National Wreaths Across America Day.

Assistance is needed to sponsor wreaths, to volunteer to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony and to invite family and friends to sponsor, volunteer or keep up with their news.

View more information at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/social/GAMNCM-MariettaNationalCemetery or facebook.com/WAAHQ.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
