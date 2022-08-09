ajc logo
Davis Direction fundraiser is Aug. 14

A fundraiser for The Davis Direction Foundation and The Zone, based in Marietta, will help the nonprofits "fight addiction and fuel recovery" at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw. (Courtesy of The Davis Direction Foundation)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

The Davis Direction Foundation and The Zone will hold their eighth annual gala and silent auction at 6 p.m. Aug. 14.

Murray Arts Center at Mount Paran Christian School, 1275 Stanley Road NW, Kennesaw is the location of this fundraiser for these Marietta nonprofits “to fight addiction and fuel recovery,” according to the website at DavisDirection.com/about.

At $25, tickets are available at bit.ly/3zC9SYM and at the door.

Donated tickets also will be appreciated for those who would like to attend this event that will include a Broadway musical theatre show and food vendors.

Individual sponsorships are available at $2,500; $1,000; $500 or $250.

Corporate sponsor levels are $10,000; $5,000; $2,500 or $1,000.

Carolyn Cunningham
