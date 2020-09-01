Cobb Senior Services collecting, giving items

Cobb Senior Services staff members need help from the community to collect shelf-stable pantry food and other items for Cobb County senior citizens.
These items are needed for Cobb residents who are age 60 and older.
Call 770-528-2009 to set up a time to bring your donations.
While supplies last, the next drive-up service for Cobb senior citizens to receive these items is 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 3.
An ID showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior being served is required upon arrival.
No appointment is needed.
The address is Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs St., Marietta.
To bring your items for donation, no glass containers or large/family-size items are needed.
Items that are needed include:
- Peanut butter (small)
- Fruit cups/dried fruit
- Juice boxes
- Cereal (small/individual serving boxes)
- Shelf-stable milk
- Canned meat (chicken, tuna, etc.)
- Rice (microwave box or package)
- Soup (small cans or cups)
- Canned vegetables
- Macaroni and cheese
- Dried mashed potato pouches
- Spaghetti O’s/ravioli (small cans)
- Pasta
- Pasta sauce
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- New crossword puzzles, word search/scrambles, adult coloring books, color pencils and puzzles
Information: CobbCounty.org/public-services/news/food-giveaway-cobb-seniors