Cobb offers emergency financial assistance to seniors

Cobb senior citizens, who are age 55 and older, may qualify for one-time emergency financial assistance if they have faced utility disconnection or eviction.
To apply for assistance, these Cobb residents must provide a valid Georgia ID and Social Security card for everyone living in the household.
Their household gross income must be below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines, and they should lack sufficient resources to maintain permanent housing.
These senior citizens must provide proof of emergency situation(s), including source documents such as medical documentation, notice of termination from employment, an unemployment compensation statement, a bank statement or a utility bill showing arrears, etc.
Emergency funds may be used to pay past-due rent, mortgage, utilities or payments to an extended stay motel if it has been their primary residence for at least six consecutive months or longer.
No assistance may be provided for such services as telephone, internet service and cable television.
All balances due must be verified.
Lease, mortgage and utilities must be established in the applicant’s or spouse’s name.
Senior citizen applicants must call to be screened to determine eligibility for assistance.
No walk-ins are being accepted at this time.
Information: Cobb Senior Services at 770-528-5364, CobbCounty.org/public-services/news/emergency-financial-assistance-seniors