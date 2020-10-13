Cobb offers emergency financial assistance to seniors

No assistance may be provided for such services as telephone, internet service and cable television.

All balances due must be verified.

Lease, mortgage and utilities must be established in the applicant’s or spouse’s name.

Senior citizen applicants must call to be screened to determine eligibility for assistance.

No walk-ins are being accepted at this time.

Information: Cobb Senior Services at 770-528-5364, CobbCounty.org/public-services/news/emergency-financial-assistance-seniors