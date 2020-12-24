Boyce: ‘did my best’ as Cobb chairman

“2020 has been the Board of Commissioners’ finest hour because of what it has done to save so many people and businesses during the pandemic by its allocation of the funding from the CARES legislation,” Boyce added.

Since he began his term four years ago, Boyce said on his county webpage that he has fulfilled his campaign promises of funding the 2008 Parks bond and Pay Study for county employees, elected officials and constitutional officers and making the government more open and transparent by opening the budget process to be more inclusive of the commissioners.

Boyce’s latest budget:

provided additional funding for all branches of public safety,

increased staffing at the Board of Elections and Registration,

restored library hours and the county’s capacity to address mowing and cleaning of right-of-ways,

kept open all senior center, recreational facilities, parks and other quality-of-life amenities.

After serving for eight years as the Cobb District 4 Commissioner for South Cobb, Lisa Cupid was elected to serve as the chair, beginning Jan. 1.

Information: CobbCounty.org/board/chairman, facebook.com/LikeMike4Cobb