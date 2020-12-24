Boyce: ‘did my best’ as Cobb chairman

When Mike Boyce became chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in 2017, an immediate change was notable when he set the standard of talking with citizens who came to the podium to voice their concerns.
Sometimes he would tell them why their suggestions would not be workable; sometimes he would refer them to his staff and sometimes he harkened to their ideas for later adoption such as mostly restricting the tethering of dogs.
“It was an honor to have served as the Chairman of the County,” Boyce told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.
“I have no regrets; I did my best,” he added.
Boyce said, “I firmly believe that the county staff - regardless of where they work - are the face of the county and the reason why Cobb has the noteworthy reputation that it has.”
“2020 has been the Board of Commissioners’ finest hour because of what it has done to save so many people and businesses during the pandemic by its allocation of the funding from the CARES legislation,” Boyce added.
Since he began his term four years ago, Boyce said on his county webpage that he has fulfilled his campaign promises of funding the 2008 Parks bond and Pay Study for county employees, elected officials and constitutional officers and making the government more open and transparent by opening the budget process to be more inclusive of the commissioners.
Boyce’s latest budget:
- provided additional funding for all branches of public safety,
- increased staffing at the Board of Elections and Registration,
- restored library hours and the county’s capacity to address mowing and cleaning of right-of-ways,
- kept open all senior center, recreational facilities, parks and other quality-of-life amenities.
After serving for eight years as the Cobb District 4 Commissioner for South Cobb, Lisa Cupid was elected to serve as the chair, beginning Jan. 1.
