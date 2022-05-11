Spivey Hall hosts competition, concert

The Franklin Pond Chamber Music Competition and Awards Concert will bring young classical musicians from Georgia together in a day of chamber music competition and performance.
Both family-friendly events are free, but ticket reservations are required for the concert.
The competition will be at 11 a.m. May 29 followed by the concert at 4 p.m. at Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow.
More than 30 pre-college instrumentalists, who are in various chamber ensembles, will contend for cash prizes and the chance to perform alongside world-renowned professionals.
The weekend of competition is hosted by Franklin Pond Chamber Music (FPCM), an educational nonprofit that has provided chamber music instruction to skilled string students for more than 20 years.
The FPCM Competition is in its sixth year and is the only event of its kind in the Southeast.
For tickets, contact 678-466-4200 or SpiveyHall.org.
Visit FranklinPond.org.
