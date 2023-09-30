Woodstock plans household hazardous waste collection

Woodstock city officials are hosting their first household hazardous waste collection event with Live Thrive at Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.
This appointment-only event is open only to Woodstock residents and their households.
No commercial, industrial or business waste will be accepted.
The following materials will be accepted:
- Paint (limited to 10 cans total, five or 10 gallons).
- Chemicals/pesticides.
- Styrofoam.
- Plastic film (must be clean and dry).
Visit LiveThrive.org/woodstock to learn more and register for the event.
