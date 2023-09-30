Woodstock plans household hazardous waste collection

Credit: City of Woodstock

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
27 minutes ago
X

Woodstock city officials are hosting their first household hazardous waste collection event with Live Thrive at Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.

This appointment-only event is open only to Woodstock residents and their households.

No commercial, industrial or business waste will be accepted.

The following materials will be accepted:

  • Paint (limited to 10 cans total, five or 10 gallons).
  • Chemicals/pesticides.
  • Styrofoam.
  • Plastic film (must be clean and dry).

Visit LiveThrive.org/woodstock to learn more and register for the event.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court12h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
10h ago

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports
16h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
13h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
13h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: History Cherokee

Georgia Trust, History Cherokee workshop is Oct. 5
19h ago
Cherokee promotes Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Cherokee to expand office, parking
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
20h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
15h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top