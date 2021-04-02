X

Sequoyah High receives donation for leadership program

Sequoyah High School received a donation from Pilgrim’s of Canton for its Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program. Pictured: Rachel LaChine, second from left, accepts the donation presented by, from left to right, Art Mann, Sharlene Wester and Duffy Sparks of Pilgrim’s in Canton.
Sequoyah High School received a donation from Pilgrim’s of Canton for its Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program. Pictured: Rachel LaChine, second from left, accepts the donation presented by, from left to right, Art Mann, Sharlene Wester and Duffy Sparks of Pilgrim’s in Canton.

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Sequoyah High School has received a generous gift for its Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program. According to a press release, Pilgrim’s of Canton has donated $5,000 through its Hometown Strong Program to the Cherokee County career education and service club.

FCCLA students learn about careers, participate in career-related competitions at the Region and State level and engage in service projects for the community. The national organization’s programs most directly support Career Pathways in Human Services, Hospitality and Tourism, Education and Training, and Visual Arts and Design.

Teacher Molly Miller, who serves as advisor of the Sequoyah FCCLA club with co-adviser teacher Rachel LaChine, said the donation will be used to support community service projects and to provide FCCLA conference and event scholarships to students who otherwise couldn’t afford to participate.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.