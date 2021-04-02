Sequoyah High receives donation for leadership program

FCCLA students learn about careers, participate in career-related competitions at the Region and State level and engage in service projects for the community. The national organization’s programs most directly support Career Pathways in Human Services, Hospitality and Tourism, Education and Training, and Visual Arts and Design.

Teacher Molly Miller, who serves as advisor of the Sequoyah FCCLA club with co-adviser teacher Rachel LaChine, said the donation will be used to support community service projects and to provide FCCLA conference and event scholarships to students who otherwise couldn’t afford to participate.