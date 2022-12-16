‘Holiday Lights of Hope’ benefit veterans, service groups

Benefit Christmas light shows are offered by Cherokee County at two parks through Dec. 31.
Rain or shine, “Holiday Lights of Hope” may be seen at Hobgood Park, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock and Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.
At Hobgood Park, the walking show includes a light tunnel and Santa.
Then at Veterans Park, there is a two-mile, drive-through Christmas light show.
Hours and days are 6-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31.
Admission is $20 per car or $50 for a season pass.
Cards and cash are accepted.
Proceeds from the event benefit charitable community organizations, including SERV International, Cherokee Recreation and Parks Agency’s Pay It Forward Foundation and several local veterans’ groups.
For information, visit PlayCherokee.org, facebook.com/HolidayLightsAtVeterans or facebook.com/PlayCherokee.
