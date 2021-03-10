X

City of Canton launches redesigned website

The city of Canton recently redesigned its website.
The city of Canton recently redesigned its website.

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

City of Canton recently launched a newly redesigned website, according to a press release.

The new website Includes enhanced calendar features, simplified menus and navigation, and updated graphics and imagery of the City of Canton.

Online for a few weeks, officials invite stakeholders to check out the fresh new look to CantonGa.gov.

It has been redesigned to make it much more user friendly and accessible; to provide enhanced calendar features for events and meetings; and to feature more color and imagery of live, work, and play in Canton.

The public is asked to please be patient in the coming weeks as administrators make sure everything is running smoothly.

Please let officials know in the post comments or send email to comments@cantonga.gov.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.