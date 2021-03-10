City of Canton launches redesigned website

City of Canton recently launched a newly redesigned website, according to a press release.
The new website Includes enhanced calendar features, simplified menus and navigation, and updated graphics and imagery of the City of Canton.
Online for a few weeks, officials invite stakeholders to check out the fresh new look to CantonGa.gov.
It has been redesigned to make it much more user friendly and accessible; to provide enhanced calendar features for events and meetings; and to feature more color and imagery of live, work, and play in Canton.
The public is asked to please be patient in the coming weeks as administrators make sure everything is running smoothly.
Please let officials know in the post comments or send email to comments@cantonga.gov.