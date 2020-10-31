X

Cherokee to handle Old Canton Road projects for Ball Ground

Cherokee County and the city of Ball Ground will split 50-50 the $31,031 cost of a new guardrail on Old Canton Road at Commerce Lane.

Credit: Google Maps

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved intergovernmental agreements with the city of Ball Ground for improvements to Old Canton Road.

The Cherokee County Public Works Department will resurface 1.1 miles of Old Canton using in-house forces, and Ball Ground will reimburse the county for fuel and asphalt materials costs, county staff said in a report to commissioners.

Estimated cost to the city is $91,674, roughly $36,000 less than if it hired a paving contractor for the job, staff said.

Under a second agreement, Cherokee will oversee the installation of a guardrail on Old Canton at Commerce Lane. Estimated cost of design work and construction totals $31,031, to be shared 50-50 by the county and city, staff said.

