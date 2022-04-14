Cherokee sheriff’s deputy visits South Korea police department

Lee has been working for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for three years. As his grandfather was a police officer in South Korea, Lee wanted to follow in his footsteps to help protect his family and friends.

While overseas, Lee presented a plaque to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The plaque will be displayed at the agency’s headquarters. The agency gave Lee items to take back to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“They said it was the best plaque they’ve ever gotten,” Lee said.

Lee said he was honored to be able to present the plaque.

“It was such a great experience to show another country how the Cherokee sheriff’s office is composed of great men and women,” Lee said.