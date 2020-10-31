Cherokee Fire puts new ambulances into service

“All of our ambulances carry Advanced Life Support medications, state of the art EKG monitoring, oxygen equipment, IV supplies, and many other advanced life-saving medical equipment,” said EMS Chief Nate Sullivan. “We have also begun incorporating mechanical CPR devices in which a machine administers chest compressions in the event of a cardiac arrest.”

The ambulances also are outfitted with new siren technology designed to alert drivers to approaching units earlier, officials said. They will replace units at Station 9 in North Canton, Station 8 in Holly Springs, Station 24 in Woodstock/Holly Springs, and Station 19 in southwest Cherokee, but can respond county-wide if necessary.