Cherokee Fire puts new ambulances into service

Standing with Cherokee Fire & Emergency Services' new ambulances are (from left) Dean Hege, Sgt. Joel Sciranko, EMS Chief Nate Sullivan, Dr. Jill Mabley, Mason Williams, Ben Kiefer and Operations Chief Shane West.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Four new ambulances serving Canton, Holly Springs, Woodstock and the southwest corner of Cherokee County have entered service with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

“All of our ambulances carry Advanced Life Support medications, state of the art EKG monitoring, oxygen equipment, IV supplies, and many other advanced life-saving medical equipment,” said EMS Chief Nate Sullivan. “We have also begun incorporating mechanical CPR devices in which a machine administers chest compressions in the event of a cardiac arrest.”

The ambulances also are outfitted with new siren technology designed to alert drivers to approaching units earlier, officials said. They will replace units at Station 9 in North Canton, Station 8 in Holly Springs, Station 24 in Woodstock/Holly Springs, and Station 19 in southwest Cherokee, but can respond county-wide if necessary.

Information: https://bit.ly/34gtBO0

