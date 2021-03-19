X

Cherokee County reports coronavirus numbers through March 19

Cherokee County provides a weekly report intended to keep people informed about the current status of COVID-19 in the area and surrounding areas, and provide updates and resources.
Cherokee County provides a weekly report intended to keep people informed about the current status of COVID-19 in the area and surrounding areas, and provide updates and resources.

Cherokee County | 40 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Cherokee County reports a weekly status of COVID-19 in the area and provides updates and resources.

Status Updates as of March 19

Cherokee County new confirmed cases, March 10-16:

  • 359 confirmed cases with 8 deaths. This is decrease of 27% in cases and a decrease of 11% in deaths over the period of March 3-9.

Testing positivity rates, March 8-14:

  • 6.5% for Cherokee County.

Georgia Status

New confirmed cases, March 10-16:

  • The State of Georgia had 9,814 new confirmed cases with 309 deaths. This is a decrease of 34% in cases and a decrease of 38% in deaths over the period of March 3-9.

Testing positivity rates, March 1-7:

  • The State of Georgia testing positivity rate was 5.2%.

County and State Case Updates from US Department of Health and Human Services - https://beta.healthdata.gov/National/COVID-19-Community-Profile-Report/gqxm-d9w9

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.