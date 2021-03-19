Cherokee County reports coronavirus numbers through March 19

Cherokee County reports a weekly status of COVID-19 in the area and provides updates and resources.
Status Updates as of March 19
Cherokee County new confirmed cases, March 10-16:
- 359 confirmed cases with 8 deaths. This is decrease of 27% in cases and a decrease of 11% in deaths over the period of March 3-9.
Testing positivity rates, March 8-14:
- 6.5% for Cherokee County.
Georgia Status
New confirmed cases, March 10-16:
- The State of Georgia had 9,814 new confirmed cases with 309 deaths. This is a decrease of 34% in cases and a decrease of 38% in deaths over the period of March 3-9.
Testing positivity rates, March 1-7:
- The State of Georgia testing positivity rate was 5.2%.
County and State Case Updates from US Department of Health and Human Services - https://beta.healthdata.gov/National/COVID-19-Community-Profile-Report/gqxm-d9w9