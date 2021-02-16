Cherokee County extends comment period for parks, trails plan

The online public input period for the Southwest Cherokee Parks and Trails Plan has been extended, according to a press release. Residents now have until Feb. 22 to review the plans and provide feedback.
“We decided to extend the online input period from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22 to provide one final opportunity to residents who would like to provide feedback,” said Cherokee County Community Services Director Bryan Reynolds.
Residents will have the opportunity to provide input online by answering project priority questions. Visit cherokeega.com and click on SW Cherokee Parks & Trails Plan on the homepage.
The next step includes project phasing, implementation plans and report documents that are scheduled to be presented to the Cherokee Recreation and Parks Advisory Board on March 17 and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners at the April 20 regular commission meeting.
Questions? Bryan Reynolds at bdreynolds@cherokeega.com or Sarah McColley at smccolley@tsw-design.com.