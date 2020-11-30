Canton to spend $45K installing WiFi in city parks

Place Services Inc. will put WiFi-enabled base units and antennas in Etowah River Park, Boling Park, Burge Park, Harmon Park and Cannon Park. Also, a point-to-point wireless bridge and access point will be installed in Cannon Park to extend coverage to Brown Park; both are in the downtown area.

According to the project’s Scope of Work, the installation is “to allow for the public use of wireless internet services and for business functions at outdoor events.” City information technology staff estimated a recurring cost of $4,000 to $5,000 a year.