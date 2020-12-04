Allatoona trail closed for hunting activities

“The trailheads for Vineyard Mountain located at Riverside Day Use Area and Bethany Bridge will not be available,” the Corps said. “The public is encouraged to schedule their activities at our other nearby locations, such as Cooper’s Furnace Trail and Pine Mountain Trail. Hikers can also use the trails at Red Top Mountain State Park.”

Hunting is allowed in 10 Corps-managed areas, provided the hunter has an Allatoona Lake Hunting Permit and a valid Georgia hunting license, according to a Corps website: https://bit.ly/3mESnxX