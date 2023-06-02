Butterfly Encounter magically returns to the Chattahoochee Nature Center

Prepare to be amazed by hundreds of delicate butterflies at to the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s 10th Annual Butterfly Encounter. The magical event presented by Fulton County and Northside Hospital takes place Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m. June 5-Aug. 6 at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.

As visitors watch these native butterflies dance from flower to flower, they will have a chance to feed them with a nectar stick and learn interesting facts from Butterfly Encounter attendants. Host and nectar plants will be available for sale daily so visitors can start their own pollinator garden.

The event is included with general admission and free for CNC members. Members also receive early access to the Butterfly Encounter on select days. Breakfast with Butterflies includes a light breakfast, experience with several species of butterflies, and an opportunity to explore the grounds prior to opening. Three sessions are available on June 18, July 9 and Aug. 6.

Information and to reserve tickets: www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/butterfly-encounter/.