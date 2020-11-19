Seven Fayette County Public School students are among the 1,300 high school journalists across the nation to be inducted into the National Scholastic Press Association Honor Roll of Student Journalists: Natalie Spellman from McIntosh High, and Bekah Algaze, Ben Barkley, Caylee Cicero, James Hindy, Jordan Owens, and Victoria Sponar, all from Starr’s Mill High.

In addition to serving for at least two years on a student media staff, in broadcast, newspaper, magazine, online, or yearbook, the students have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.