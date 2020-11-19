X

Bragbook

Clark Creek Elementary School STEM Academy has earned the third annual Cherokee County Farm to School Golden Shovel Award! The Farm to School organization, which is made up of Cherokee County Farm Bureau members, educators and community volunteers, presents the award annually to the best overall school garden and accompanying educational program. Pictured: Clark Creek ES STEM Academy Principal Joey Moss, left, and teacher Karen Garland celebrate the honor with students.
Local | 30 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Paideia School students recently participated in the Georgia National Association of Singing Teachers competition and several students received awards. The students are: Celia Reed, third place music theater freshman/sophomore treble; Sophie Lyman, third place classical junior/senior treble; Emma Schulder, third place music theater junior/senior treble; Charles Eastman, second place music theater and classical junior/senior tenor, bass, baritone, and Cameron Walls, third place music theater junior/senior tenor, bass, baritone.

Seven Fayette County Public School students are among the 1,300 high school journalists across the nation to be inducted into the National Scholastic Press Association Honor Roll of Student Journalists: Natalie Spellman from McIntosh High, and Bekah Algaze, Ben Barkley, Caylee Cicero, James Hindy, Jordan Owens, and Victoria Sponar, all from Starr’s Mill High.

In addition to serving for at least two years on a student media staff, in broadcast, newspaper, magazine, online, or yearbook, the students have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Piedmont Academy’s High School Western Team rider, Lendon Reeder, and her horse, Hobbys Slidin Star (Toby) competed in the NRHA South Eastern Affiliate in Jacksonville, Florida. Lendon earned a 3rd place finish in addition to a tie for 1st place in the National Reining Horse Association’s youth class.
The Honorable Cindy G. Brown, Coweta County's Clerk of Superior Court is the 2020 recipient of The F. Barry Wilkes ÉCLAT Award, presented by the Superior Court Clerks' Association of Georgia and the ÉCLAT Trust.
Shane Ratliff, athletic director and assistant principal at Starr’s Mill High, is the recipient of the 2020 Georgia Scholastic Press Association Administrator of the Year award.
Renee Davis of Flat Rock Middle has been named the top manager in the county by the Fayette County Public Schools Nutrition Program. She is the seventh SNP manager to receive the coveted Cheryl Calhoun Manager of the Year Award, established by the SNP department to recognize outstanding achievements of school nutrition managers.
Technical College System of Georgia recently appointed Lanier Technical College President Ray Perren as TCSG Deputy Commissioner for Technical Education.
